China to take aim against diesel vehicles in new smog push: China Daily

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will crack down further on diesel consumption and support using rail for freight deliveries in its ongoing fight against pollution, the official China Daily said on Monday, citing an environment ministry report.

FILE PHOTO: Residents on their bicycles and electric bikes wait for the traffic at an intersection amid heavy smog in Shijiazhuang, Hebei province, China, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Diesel trucks accounted for just 7.8 percent of China’s total vehicles, but contributed as much as 57.3 percent of the country’s total nitrogen oxide emissions, the report said, citing data from the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

The crackdown will strengthen scrutiny on fuel and engine quality and restrict car freight, it said.

As part of its war on pollution, China took more than 20 million outdated vehicles off the roads over the last five years, and the country routinely restricts traffic during smog build-ups.

It has also taken action to limit road deliveries of coal in key regions like Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei and the Yangtze river delta.

But experts have urged the country to adopt tougher measures against vehicle pollution, including congestion charges, as they bid to cut air pollution concentrations further.