FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China will ban high-sulfur diesel used by tractors, ships from November 1
Sections
Featured
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
Spain
Prosecutor accuses fired Catalan leader of rebellion
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
U.S.
'Me Too' sparks conversation on sexual harassment
Constellation Brands takes the party up a notch
Breakingviews
Constellation Brands takes the party up a notch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
October 31, 2017 / 3:53 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

China will ban high-sulfur diesel used by tractors, ships from November 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday that from Nov. 1 it will stop selling diesel with sulfur content higher than 10 parts per millions (ppm) nationwide, usually used by tractors and ships, the latest step by Beijing to clean up the nation’s air.

The move by the National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC) comes after the government banned sales of diesel with more than 50 ppm of sulfur in July.

In a statement, the NDRC said it will crack down on the production and distribution of oil products that don’t meet government standards, and increase its supervision of major refiners and rural gas stations.

Reporting by Josephine Mason and BEIJING news monitoring desk; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.