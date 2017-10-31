China will ban high-sulfur diesel used by tractors, ships from November 1

BEIJING (Reuters) - China said on Tuesday that from Nov. 1 it will stop selling diesel with sulfur content higher than 10 parts per millions (ppm) nationwide, usually used by tractors and ships, the latest step by Beijing to clean up the nation’s air.

The move by the National Development & Reform Commission (NDRC) comes after the government banned sales of diesel with more than 50 ppm of sulfur in July.

In a statement, the NDRC said it will crack down on the production and distribution of oil products that don’t meet government standards, and increase its supervision of major refiners and rural gas stations.