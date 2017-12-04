FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Beijing orders regions to 'regulate' gas market as prices soar
Sections
Featured
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
Exclusive
World
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
Families of lost submarine crew decry government response
Argentina
Families of lost submarine crew decry government response
The year in pictures from above
Pictures of the year
The year in pictures from above
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
December 4, 2017 / 3:57 AM / a few seconds ago

Beijing orders regions to 'regulate' gas market as prices soar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s state planner has ordered eight regions to meet with natural gas producers, liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal operators and traders on Monday to “regulate” the market as prices of the clean fuel soar due to winter heating demand, a government official said.

The meetings should warn the market participants that the government will punish any companies found to be involved in manipulating prices or monopolizing the market, the official at the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said. He declined to be named because he is not authorized to speak to the media.

The eight regions include top natural gas producing regions Shaanxi, Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang, Sichuan and major gas consuming regions such as Hebei, Jiangsu, Liaoning and Beijing, he said.

The NDRC was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Meng Meng and Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.