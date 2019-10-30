China's Hebei issues orange smog alert effective Nov. 1

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top steelmaking province of Hebei has issued an “orange” smog alert effective from Nov. 1, with pollution expected to be “severe”, the local environmental bureau said on Wednesday.

It said unfavorable weather conditions, including rising humidity and weak southerly winds, would make it harder for smog particles to be diffused over the period.

Orange is the second-highest on the three-tiered smog alert system that triggers emergency measures.

To minimize economic disruptions, firms included on a “positive list” will not be asked to shut down or cut output over the period, but will be encouraged to take voluntary action to reduce emissions, the bureau said.