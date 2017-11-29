FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Hebei to enforce emergency anti-smog measures Dec 1-4
#Environment
November 29, 2017 / 11:53 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

China's Hebei to enforce emergency anti-smog measures Dec 1-4

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s northern province of Hebei will implement emergency steps from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4 as another wave of severe pollution is expected to hit, local authorities said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A thermal power plant is pictured amid heavy smog, from an aircraft over Hebei province, China, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Chocking smog is predicted to reach the second level of alert, covering 10 cities in Hebei, including top steelmaking city Tangshan, the department of Environmental Protection in Hebei said in a statement.

Industrial plants, including steel mills, non-ferrous smelters and building materials producers will be asked to further limit output during the alert. Transportation at the plants will also be staggered to reduce emissions, according to guidelines issued by the authorities.

Some 28 cities in northern part of the country, including cities in Hebei, have been ordered to enforce measures under Beijing’s campaign against air pollution during the heating season, typically between Nov. 15 and March 15.

The emergency measures will be enforced from midday on Nov. 30 through to 1800 local on Dec. 4.

Thangshan recently lifted a second level of heavy air pollution alert on Tuesday. [nL3N1NZ2AD]

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Beijing Newsroom, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
