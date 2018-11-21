China's steelmaking Hebei province issues smog alert from November 22

FILE PHOTO - A thermal power plant is pictured amid heavy smog, from an aircraft over Hebei province, China, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top steelmaking province Hebei issued second-level smog alerts to its 10 cities, effective from Nov. 22, state-owned China Nation Radio (CNR) reported on Wednesday.

The alert came as the provincial environmental bureau expects a wave of air pollution from Nov. 24 to 27.

Heavy industry in the province will have to enforce emergency measures, including cutting output and reducing material transportation, during the alerts.

Cities were asked to increase the supervision of their emergency measures and will be allowed to lift the alert when air quality shows improvement, according to the CNR report.