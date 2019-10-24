China's Henan province to face several smog alerts in winter season: Xinhua

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s central province Henan may issue several orange or even red-level of smog alerts, the highest in a four-tier pollution alarm system in the coming months, state-media Xinhua News reported on Thursday, citing an official at the provincial environment bureau

Cities in northern China frequently experience severe air pollution in winter season when thermal-fired heating system switch on in households

The official said that Henan’s environment bureau will help industrial plants in steel, coking, alumina and pharmaceutical sectors to adjust production plans ahead of the pollution alarms

Industrial plants are required to curtail production and cut road transport during the alerts

Cities in Henan province are ordered by the environment ministry to cut the lung-damaging small particles, known as PM2.5, by an average of 3-6.5% in this winter season from a year ago