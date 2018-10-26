China's Jiangsu to set industrial output cuts for winter of up to 50 percent

A loader is seen amid coal piles at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China January 25, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s Jiangsu province will impose production curbs of between 30 percent to 50 percent on heavy industry including steel, coke, casting, non-ferrous, chemicals and building materials during the winter season, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.

The order was handed down as part of an integrated winter pollution action taken for the Yangtze River Delta region that includes 41 cities in order to reduce toxic emissions.