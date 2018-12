BEIJING (Reuters) - Twelve cities in eastern China’s industrial heartland of Shandong, including provincial capital Jinan, have issued an “orange” alert for smog from Dec. 14-16, according to the Shandong government-run Dazhong News website.

An “orange” alert, the second-highest on China’s four-tier pollution warning system, requires heavy industries in Shandong to reduce output by 30 percent.