July 4, 2018 / 9:26 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

China's Tangshan orders steel, coke, coal-fired power firms to meet emission targets by autumn: document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top steelmaking city Tangshan ordered companies in the steel, coke and coal-fired power sectors to meet ultra-low emissions targets, the latest effort to curb air pollution from its heavy industry.

Steel mills will be given until October to finish the emission upgrades, while coke producers and coal-fired power plants will have to complete the task by September, according to a document issued by the Tangshan city government on Wednesday and reviewed by Reuters.

Factories that fail to meet emission targets by the deadline will be shut.

The document also said companies that pass the emission checks before October will either be exempted from or ordered to implement fewer production restrictions during the winter of 2019-2020.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

