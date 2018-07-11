FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2018 / 3:57 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

China's Tangshan to deepen output curbs for six weeks over summer: document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top steelmaking city, Tangshan, has ordered steel mills, coke producers and utilities to cut output further this summer, according to a document from the city government, the latest step to curb smog in one of the country’s most polluted cities.

FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from a chimney among houses as new high-rise residential buildings are seen under construction on a hazy day in the city centre of Tangshan, Hebei province in this February 18, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic/File Photo

The move to deepen emissions cuts will take effect for six weeks from July 20 until Aug. 31, according to the document reviewed by Reuters. That will be in addition to the 10-15 percent capacity cuts imposed from March to November.

The document did not instruct factories to cut output by a certain amount, but told the city’s local districts to set out their own detailed plans for cutting production by July 13.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason

