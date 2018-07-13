FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
July 13, 2018 / 8:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's top steel city curbs heavy industry output for five days on smog alert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top steelmaking city, Tangshan, has ordered steel mills to shut sintering plants and asked that coke and cement factories curb output for five days due to forecasts of heavy smog over the weekend, two sources familiar with the plan said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - Smoke rises from chimneys of a steel plant next to a viaduct on a hazy day in Tangshan, Hebei province February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic/File Photo

The measures came into force at noon on Friday and will last until noon on July 18, the sources said. They declined to be identified as they are not authorized to speak to the media.

The Tangshan government could not be reached for comment.

Sintering plants, where iron ore is heated into a mass as a precursor to making hot metal, along with coke and cement factories, have been major targets this year in Beijing’s push to curb pollution.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Josephine Mason; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.