FILE PHOTO: The sun sets behind a chimney of a steel mill in Tangshan, Hebei province February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top steelmaking city Tangshan told steel mills and other industrial plants on Saturday to make additional output cuts on top of those already ordered during the winter heating season.

The government issued a level 2 or “orange” pollution alert effective from Dec. 9 until the end of the month, the city government said in a statement.