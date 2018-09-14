China's top steelmaking city mulls sliding scale for winter smog-busting cuts: draft

BEIJING (Reuters) - Tangshan, China’s top steelmaking city, is considering smog-busting steps this winter that set penalties for heavy industry, pharmaceutical and pesticide firms based on their efforts to curb emissions, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.
The measures would start on Oct. 1 and end on March 31, 2019, an earlier start than last year’s measures that took effect on Nov. 1.
Industrial plants in the steel, coke, casting, construction materials, pharmaceuticals and pesticide sectors in the city will need to cut output by between 30 percent and 70 percent based on their emission levels, according to a draft document issued by the Tangshan city government reviewed by Reuters.
Three sources who received the noticed confirmed its authenticity.
