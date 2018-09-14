China's top steelmaking city mulls sliding scale for winter smog-busting cuts: draft

BEIJING (Reuters) - Tangshan, China’s top steelmaking city, is considering smog-busting steps this winter that set penalties for heavy industry, pharmaceutical and pesticide firms based on their efforts to curb emissions, according to a document reviewed by Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from a chimney among houses as new high-rise residential buildings are seen under construction on a hazy day in the city centre of Tangshan, Hebei province in this February 18, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic/File Photo

The measures would start on Oct. 1 and end on March 31, 2019, an earlier start than last year’s measures that took effect on Nov. 1.

Industrial plants in the steel, coke, casting, construction materials, pharmaceuticals and pesticide sectors in the city will need to cut output by between 30 percent and 70 percent based on their emission levels, according to a draft document issued by the Tangshan city government reviewed by Reuters.

Three sources who received the noticed confirmed its authenticity.