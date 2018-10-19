FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
October 19, 2018 / 8:39 AM / Updated 41 minutes ago

China's top steelmaking city orders 50 percent output cut after pollution alert

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top steelmaking city Tangshan issued a level 2 or “orange” pollution alert effective from 6 pm local time on Friday until further notice, the city government said in a statement.

Steel mills in the city were ordered to cut output of their sintering machine and shaft furnaces by half, while coke plants will have to extend their production period in order to reduce toxic emissions.

All mining and casting activities will also be shut down during the alert, it said.

Tangshan’s alert came after China’s environmental watchdog warned of an expected smog in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region from Oct. 20 to 22.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Vincent Lee; Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.