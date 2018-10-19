China's top steelmaking city orders 50 percent output cut after pollution alert

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top steelmaking city Tangshan issued a level 2 or “orange” pollution alert effective from 6 pm local time on Friday until further notice, the city government said in a statement.

Steel mills in the city were ordered to cut output of their sintering machine and shaft furnaces by half, while coke plants will have to extend their production period in order to reduce toxic emissions.

All mining and casting activities will also be shut down during the alert, it said.

Tangshan’s alert came after China’s environmental watchdog warned of an expected smog in the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region from Oct. 20 to 22.