Environment
June 5, 2019 / 1:20 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

China's top steelmaking city Tangshan extends output curbs in June: local media

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Debris covers the yard of the decommissioned Guofeng Iron and Steel plant in Tangshan, Hebei province, China, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top steelmaking city of Tangshan extended production restrictions on heavy industry to end-June, local government-backed media reported on Wednesday, as the smog-prone city aims to improve its air quality.

Steel mills in Tangshan have been asked to cut sintering operations by as much as 50%, and enforce the same production curbs as during the winter season on their shaft furnaces and converters, the Huanbohai News website said, citing a government statement.

Mills that are scheduled to move out of the city will be exempt from the output restrictions, it said.

Companies in coke, cement, glass and other high-emission industries have also asked to trim their output in June.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Vincent Lee; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below