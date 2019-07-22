China's top steelmaking city Tangshan steps up anti-smog curbs: local media

FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from a chimney among houses as new high-rise residential buildings are seen under construction on a hazy day in the city centre of Tangshan, Hebei province in this February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top steelmaking city Tangshan has stepped up anti-pollution measures over July 21 to 31, aiming to meet its air quality targets, a city government-backed newspaper reported on Monday.

Steel mills with “A level of emission”, the cleanest in a four-tier emission level system set by the city, and those located in costal regions, will have to curb their sintering operations by 20% over the period.

Other steel producers in Tangshan have to shut 50%-70% operations.

Coke producers were ordered to extend coking time to 28-36 hours based on their emission levels.

Tangshan was ranked the worst performing city on air quality in China in May, June and early July, with pollution seeing worsen in some districts.

The boss of a subsidiary of the Tangshan Iron and Steel Group has been detained after his plant was found to have violated anti-smog curbs.