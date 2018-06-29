FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
June 29, 2018 / 7:24 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

China planning special emissions limits on firms in 80 cities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is likely to impose special emissions restrictions on industrial firms in 80 cities, extending the program from the current 28, an environment ministry spokesman said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - Buildings are seen amid smog on a polluted day where a blue alert is issued, in Beijing, China April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Tian Weiyong, head of environmental inspections at the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, was speaking to reporters at a briefing in Beijing.

China said in January that it would force steel, nonferrous metal, coal, cement and thermal power firms in 28 northern Chinese cities to meet tough new emissions standards in a bid to cut smog in the region.

Reporting by Meng Meng and David Stanway; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.