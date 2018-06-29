China planning special emissions limits on firms in 80 cities

BEIJING (Reuters) - China is likely to impose special emissions restrictions on industrial firms in 80 cities, extending the program from the current 28, an environment ministry spokesman said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO - Buildings are seen amid smog on a polluted day where a blue alert is issued, in Beijing, China April 2, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

Tian Weiyong, head of environmental inspections at the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, was speaking to reporters at a briefing in Beijing.

China said in January that it would force steel, nonferrous metal, coal, cement and thermal power firms in 28 northern Chinese cities to meet tough new emissions standards in a bid to cut smog in the region.