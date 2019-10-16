China targets 4% cut in winter PM2.5 levels in northern cities: environment ministry

FILE PHOTO: A man uses his mobile phone as he walks amid smog in Tianjin after the city issued a yellow alert for air pollution, China November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s northern cities will be required to cut emissions of dangerous PM2.5 particles by an average of 4% this winter, according to a document issued by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment on Wednesday.

The target for a group of 26 smog-prone cities is lower than the 5.5% proposed in an earlier draft of the yearly winter pollution plan.

China also said it will switch 5.24 million households in the cities from coal heating to using gas or electricity by the end of this month.