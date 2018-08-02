FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2018 / 12:12 PM / Updated an hour ago

China to impose Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei pollution curbs Oct. 1 to end-March: document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China plans to continue imposing pollution curbs measures in its smog prone Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and nearby areas from Oct. 1 until March 31, 2019, a draft plan issued by the environmental ministry showed on Thursday.

It aims to cut the concentration of breathable particles, known as PM2.5, by around 5 percent year on year during the winter in the region.

Heavy industries in the steel, non-ferrous, coke and construction materials sectors will be ordered to cut output capacity in the heating season, which typically begins in mid-November.

It also plans to switch 3.92 million households in the region to gas from coal heating by end-October.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Aizhu Chen; editing by Jason Neely

