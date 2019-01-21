China to punish regional officials who miss smog targets: ministry

A woman wearing a face mask rides a bicycle on a bridge in front of the financial district of Pudong, which is covered in smog, during a polluted day in Shanghai, China November 28, 2018. REUTERS/Aly Song

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China will punish officials in regions that miss air quality targets this winter, and will not accept excuses such as unfavorable weather or poor economic conditions, a senior environment ministry official said on Monday.

“There is no way for local officials to evade punishment by using weather conditions as an excuse,” Liu Bingjiang, head of the atmospheric environment department at the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE), told a regular briefing.

Sixteen northern cities saw pollution concentrations rise in the last three months of 2018, with the worst performers in the province of Henan, which has blamed “unfavorable weather conditions” for the rise.

(The story corrects number of cities in third paragraph to 16, instead of 6)