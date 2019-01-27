China's top steelmaking city issues 'orange' smog alert

FILE PHOTO: Smoke rises from a chimney among houses as new high-rise residential buildings are seen under construction on a hazy day in the city centre of Tangshan, Hebei province February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s biggest steelmaking city, Tangshan, issued a second-level or “orange” pollution alert for a wave of smog expected to blanket the region, a website run by the city government reported on Sunday.

The alert for Tangshan, which is east of Beijing on China’s coast, will be in effect from Jan. 28 until Jan. 30, it said.

Steel mills will have to curtail sintering operation by 30 to 60 percent, or even shut, based on their emission levels.

Other industrial plants in coke, cement, casting and pharmaceutical sectors were also ordered to reduce output during the alert.

Diesel-fueled trucks will also be restricted from transporting commodity materials, the website said.