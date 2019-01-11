Chinese cities issue 'orange' smog alert: state radio

FILE PHOTO: Chinese national flags are flying near a steel factory in Wu'an, Hebei province, China, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING - At least nine cities in China’s industrial heartland of Hebei, Shandong, Henan and Shanxi have issued second-level, or “orange”, pollution alerts in response to a wave of smog expected to blanket the region, state radio reported on Friday.

The alerts are expected to be in effect until Jan. 14.

Industrial sites including steel mills, coke plants and aluminum smelters were ordered to curtail output by at least an average of 30 percent during the alerts.

Diesel-fueled trucks will also be restricted from transporting commodities.

Linfen in the coalmining hub of Shanxi province, identified by the environment ministry as the most polluted place among 169 monitored cities across the country last year, is under a first-level smog alert, state radio said.