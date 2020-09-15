China to auction 20,000 tonnes of frozen pork from state reserves on September 18: notice

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will auction another 20,000 tonnes of frozen pork from its state reserves on Sept. 18, the China Merchandise Reserve Management Center said on Tuesday.
The world’s top pork consumer has already sold 550,000 tonnes of the meat from its reserves this year to help to cool high prices after African swine fever outbreaks decimated the country’s massive pig herd.
