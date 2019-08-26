China's pork imports seen rising to 4.2 million tonnes in 2020: FCStone

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Chinese pork meat imports are projected to rise from 2.1 million tonnes in 2018 to 3.3 million tonnes in 2019 and 4.2 million tonnes in 2020, due to the African swine fever (ASF) outbreak, broker and consultancy INTL FCStone said on Monday.

FCStone estimated during a commodities outlook conference in Sao Paulo that China’s pork meat production will fall to 38 million tonnes in 2019 from 54 million tonnes in 2018. It expects the Asian nation to take up to seven years to return to production levels near the 50 million tonnes per year.