China says 2019 pork imports to exceed 3 million tonnes

FILE PHOTO: A pork vendor checks her smartphone while waiting for customers at a market in Beijing, China, November 11, 2019. REUTERS/Fang Nanlin/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry expects imports of pork and pork byproducts to exceed 3 million tonnes this year, said an official on Thursday, while total meat imports will be more than 6 million tonnes.

The estimate is in line with a forecast by Rabobank, which is predicting imports of 3.1 million and 3.3 million tonnes this year, exceeding the record reached in 2016.

China’s meat imports are surging after an outbreak of African swine fever reduced its herd by around half.