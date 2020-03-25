China to auction 20,000 tonnes of frozen pork from state reserves on March 27: notice

FILE PHOTO: Pork for sale is seen at a Walmart in Beijing, China September 23, 2019. Picture taken September 23, 2019. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will auction 20,000 tonnes of frozen pork from its state reserves on March 27, a notice from the China Merchandise Reserve Management Centre said on Wednesday.

China has already released 230,000 tonnes of pork from its reserves so far this year, after releasing 140,000 tonnes in December.

The frequent sales of frozen pork come as the world’s top pork consumer faces a severe shortage of its favorite protein following a disease epidemic in its huge hog herd.