China slaps anti-dumping deposit on imports of Brazilian chicken

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will impose temporary anti-dumping measures on imports of Brazilian chicken meat, it said on Friday, at the same time as the United States pressures Beijing to reopen its market to American poultry products.

FILE PHOTO: Chickens for sale are seen in cages in a shop in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 18, 2017. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker/File photo

Chinese importers of Brazilian chicken will be required to pay deposits ranging from 18.8 percent to 38.4 percent of the value of their shipments from June 9, the commerce ministry said in a statement.

A preliminary ruling from the ministry found that Chinese producers had been “substantially damaged” by shipments from Brazil between 2013 and 2016, when the country supplied more than half of China’s imports of chicken meat.

A source at the Brazilian embassy in Beijing said the move was “very disappointing”.

“We are not convinced that there is dumping or injury or a causal link,” he said, declining to be identified due to the sensitive nature of the topic.

While the initial result of a probe that started last August had been expected this month, it also comes as the U.S. pushes to recover access to the Chinese poultry market amid ongoing trade talks.

China has agreed to increase its imports of American farm goods in recent negotiations designed to avert a trade war between the top two trading nations.

“We’re very, very concerned with those negotiations because what we don’t want to see is Brazilian exporters at a disadvantage vis-a-vis other competitors that may also be in a position to export to this country,” said the embassy source.

The anti-dumping measures will be another blow to Brazil’s meat exporters, who are still recovering from the fallout of a food safety scandal.

Last month, top global chicken exporter BRF said rising grain prices and trade bans in key markets had stymied efforts to return the company to profit.

Analysts and industry were not surprised by the decision, and noted it was still an initial ruling and could change.

A Brazilian industry source said the commerce ministry had proposed further negotiations with exporters, including the possibility of setting a floor price for exports to China.

It is not yet clear if the industry would accept such a proposal, he said.

CHICKEN FEET

Brazilian exporters should be able to absorb the impact of the deposits, particularly for chicken feet, which would otherwise have no value, said Pan Chenjun, senior analyst at Rabobank.

“China is not the most important market (for Brazil), but in value it’s quite important as it takes all the byproducts.”

Of the 29 Brazilian companies named by the ministry, deposit rates on products from JBS and Seara Comercio de Alimentos Ltda are 18.8 percent, BRF product has a deposit rate of 25.3 percent, and shipments from C.Vale - Cooperativa Agroindustrial will be charged at 38.4 percent. Imports from all other unspecified producers will also be hit with the highest rate.

Pan expected importers to negotiate with suppliers to share the deposit fees.

Li Jinghui, managing director of the China Poultry Association, declined to comment on the news. An official at the China Animal Agriculture Association also declined to comment.

It is not clear what will happen to shipments already on the way to China. An anti-dumping deposit levied on sorghum from the United States in April caused chaos in the grains trade, with dozens of cargoes stranded as importers tried to resell to other markets to avoid paying the tariffs.

Broiler chicken prices in China have recovered significantly since last year, when they fell to decade-lows after hundreds of people died from contracting the H7N9 bird flu virus.