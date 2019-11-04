China lifts ban on poultry imports from Spain, Slovakia: customs

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s customs said on Monday it has lifted a ban on imports of poultry and poultry products from Spain and Slovakia after determining that bird flu was no longer present in those countries.

The bans, in place since 2016, were lifted on Oct. 31, said the notice published on the website of the General Administration of Customs.

The announcement comes as China’s poultry imports surge following a severe outbreak of disease in the country’s pig herd that has caused a shortage of meat.