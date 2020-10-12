China's premier says 'arduous efforts' needed to achieve economic goals: state media

FILE PHOTO: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang delivers a speech at the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 22, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s premier Li Keqiang said the country needs to make arduous efforts to achieve its full-year economic goals, according to a report on Monday from state broadcaster CCTV.

At present the domestic and foreign environment remains complex and severe, said Li.

The government of the world’s second largest economy did not set a GDP growth target this year, but has pledged to eradicate poverty by the end of 2020.