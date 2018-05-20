China housing ministry to step up checks on local government efforts to tame prices

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s housing ministry said that it would step up checks on local governments’ efforts to rein in property prices, and will hold those who fail to do so accountable.

A residential area is pictured in Beijing August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

The undated statement on the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development’s website warned against property market speculation.

It is the second time this month that the ministry has voiced concern about property prices. In early May, it told governments in 12 cities to rein in their fast-rising property prices and step up regulations.

Home prices in China’s 70 major cities rose 0.5 percent in April from the month before, up from a 0.4 percent rise in March, Reuters calculated using National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data published earlier this month.