Qatar's emir and Chinese president sign several agreements: QNA

DOHA (Reuters) - Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani signed several memorandums of understanding with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday during a trip to Beijing, Qatar’s state news agency reported.

The MOUs included cooperation on diplomatic training and trade delegations, as well as in developing Qatar’s role in China’s Belt and Road initiative, QNA reported, referring to China’s ambitious plan to build out new infrastructure and trade links worldwide.

No other details for the agreements were provided.