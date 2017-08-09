FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2017 / 2:44 AM / 7 days ago

Petrochina's refinery, gas fields and pipelines unaffected by Sichuan quake

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - PetroChina's refinery, gas fields and pipelines have not been affected by the Sichuan earthquake, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The earthquake struck a remote and mountainous part of the province of Sichuan in southwestern China on Tuesday night. It measured 6.5 in magnitude in hit a sparsely populated area 200 km (120 miles) west-northwest of the city of Guangyuan at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).

Reporting by Aizhu Chen, writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Himani Sarkar

