Petrochina's refinery, gas fields and pipelines unaffected by Sichuan quake

BEIJING (Reuters) - PetroChina's refinery, gas fields and pipelines have not been affected by the Sichuan earthquake, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The earthquake struck a remote and mountainous part of the province of Sichuan in southwestern China on Tuesday night. It measured 6.5 in magnitude in hit a sparsely populated area 200 km (120 miles) west-northwest of the city of Guangyuan at a depth of 10 km (6 miles).