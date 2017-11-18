FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes southern China: USGS
Sections
Featured
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
'The fear is gone': Boom-time complacency tops worry list for investors
Global Investment Outlook
'The fear is gone': Boom-time complacency tops worry list for investors
As Canada legalizes pot, ex-cops get into the business
World
As Canada legalizes pot, ex-cops get into the business
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
November 17, 2017 / 11:02 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes southern China: USGS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck southern China near the Indian border on Saturday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.7, struck at 6:34 a.m. on Saturday (2234 GMT on Friday) at a shallow depth of 6.2 miles (10 km) on the Tibetan Plateau in southern China, the USGS said.

It was not immediately known if the quake had caused any damage or casualties but the Xizang area of China is sparsely populated. The closest towns are on the Indian side in the remote, mountainous area of Arunachal Pradesh.

The epicenter was within 150 miles (240 km) of the Indian towns of Along, Pasighat and Tezu, the USGS added.

A magnitude 6.3 quake is considered strong and is capable of causing severe damage.

Reporting by Gary Crosse and Rosalba O'Brien in New York, Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.