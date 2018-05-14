NXP shares jump after report China resumes Qualcomm deal review

(Reuters) - NXP Semiconductors NV’s (NXPI.O) shares jumped more than 10 percent on Monday after a report that China has resumed its review of U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm Inc’s (QCOM.O) proposed $44 billion buyout of the Dutch semiconductor company.

China’s commerce ministry has been asked to speed up the review of the deal and Qualcomm’s proposed remedies to protect local companies, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report said local firms have voiced worries the deal would extend Qualcomm’s patent licensing business into areas such as mobile payments and autonomous driving.

Shares of Qualcomm was up 2.5 percent in premarket trading.

The U.S. chipmaker, which initially announced its bid for NXP in October 2016, said in February it was raising its bid to $127.50 per share, valuing the company at $44 billion.

In exchange, it received binding agreements from nine NXP stockholders that collectively own more than 28 percent of NXP’s outstanding shares to support the deal. The shareholders include hedge funds Elliott Advisors (UK) Ltd and Soroban Capital Partners LP, who had spearheaded opposition to the NXP deal.

That sweetener came weeks before President Donald Trump, citing national security and worries about China gaining the upper-hand in fifth-generation (5G) mobile network technology, ordered rival Broadcom Ltd (AVGO.O) to halt its proposed $117 billion buyout of Qualcomm.

Clinching the NXP deal, the biggest in the semiconductor sector, is crucial to Qualcomm, which is seeking to diversify its customer base and become the leading chip supplier to the fast-growing automotive market.

The U.S. chipmaker has already received approval from eight of nine required global regulators to finalize the acquisition. Chinese clearance is the only one pending with regulators continually stalling the takeover amid U.S.-China trade tensions.

In April, Qualcomm refilled its application for the deal, giving regulators more time to decide. The Chinese commerce ministry later that month said Qualcomm needs to do more to complete the takeover because the U.S. company’s initial set of remedies to resolve competition issues were insufficient.

The Bloomberg report did not say who has asked the ministry to speed up the review, or what Qualcomm has proposed.

Approval of the deal is not definite and still could be delayed, the report said, citing the sources.

“With regard to matters related to the proposed acquisition of NXP by Qualcomm, we encourage you to get in touch with Qualcomm,” NXP said in an email.