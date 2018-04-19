FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 19, 2018 / 11:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Qualcomm (QCOM.O) will refile a regulatory application with the Chinese government to clear its $44 billion takeover of NXP Semiconductors (NXPI.O), the U.S. chipmaker said on Thursday.

Qualcomm and NXP will extend the end date of their purchase agreement to July 25 from April 25.

    Earlier on Thursday, Reuters reported that Qualcomm will have to do more to complete its proposed takeover of NXP, citing a commerce ministry spokesman.

    Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.