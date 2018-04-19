Qualcomm to refile China application to get NXP deal cleared

(Reuters) - Qualcomm (QCOM.O) will refile a regulatory application with the Chinese government to clear its $44 billion takeover of NXP Semiconductors (NXPI.O), the U.S. chipmaker said on Thursday.

Qualcomm and NXP will extend the end date of their purchase agreement to July 25 from April 25.

Earlier on Thursday, Reuters reported that Qualcomm will have to do more to complete its proposed takeover of NXP, citing a commerce ministry spokesman.