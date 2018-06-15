FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2018 / 11:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

Qualcomm extends cash tender offer to buy NXP shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc has extended by a week its cash tender offer to buy all shares of NXP Semiconductors NV for $44 billion, the chipmaker said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: A sign on the Qualcomm campus is seen in San Diego, California, U.S. November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

The offer is now scheduled to expire on June 22, the latest in a series of extensions since October 2016 when the company announced its initial offer for NXP.

Reuters reported on Friday that China is yet to approve the deal, citing three people close to the talks, dismissing an earlier media report that said Beijing had already greenlit the deal.

Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

