June 1, 2018 / 7:49 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

China's markets regulator says still reviewing Qualcomm-NXP deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s markets regulator said on Friday it is still reviewing Qualcomm Inc’s (QCOM.O) proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI.O) and is in talks with Qualcomm about ways to eliminate negative market impacts from the deal.

FILE PHOTO: Visitors are seen by a booth of Qualcomm Inc at the China International Big Data Industry Expo in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) will conduct the antitrust review in a fair and open way, the regulator said in a faxed response to a question from Reuters.

    Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
