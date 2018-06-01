China's markets regulator says still reviewing Qualcomm-NXP deal

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s markets regulator said on Friday it is still reviewing Qualcomm Inc’s (QCOM.O) proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI.O) and is in talks with Qualcomm about ways to eliminate negative market impacts from the deal.

FILE PHOTO: Visitors are seen by a booth of Qualcomm Inc at the China International Big Data Industry Expo in Guiyang, Guizhou province, China May 27, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer

The State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) will conduct the antitrust review in a fair and open way, the regulator said in a faxed response to a question from Reuters.