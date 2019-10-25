Beijing-Shanghai high-speed rail submits IPO to China's stock regulator

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s high-speed railway connecting Beijing and Shanghai submitted an application to the country’s stock regulator for a public listing.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) disclosed the filing information on its website, showing it received the Jinghu Expressway Railway Company’s planned initial public offering (IPO) on Oct. 22.
No further details were disclosed on the CSRC website.
