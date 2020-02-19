China sets first batch of rare earth mining output quota for 2020

FILE PHOTO: Workers transport soil containing rare earth elements for export at a port in Lianyungang, Jiangsu province, China October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China set the first batch of mining quota for rare earth in 2020 at 66,000 tonnes, the natural resources ministry said on Wednesday.

The rare earth mining quota accounts for 50% of last year’s allocation of 132,000 tonnes, the Ministry of Natural Resources said in a notice on its website, without giving any smelting and separation quotas.

A first batch of 52,500 tonnes of tungsten concentrate mining output was also granted by the ministry, it said.