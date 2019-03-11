China's state refiners plan overhauls, mainly in Q1, Q2: sources

BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - At least six Chinese state-owned refiners will shutter some production capacity for planned maintenance this year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

At least one Sinopec refinery and another three owned by PetroChina will launch a full plant overhaul, sources at the plants told Reuters.

Most of the refiners plan to start their maintenance in the second quarter, avoiding the third quarter when refined fuel product demand will peak.

(Corrects final paragraph to show fuel demand, not production, peaks in third quarter)