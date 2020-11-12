Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Chinese tech crackdown, The vax trade

ZURICH (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beijing took Alibaba, Tencent and others to task over monopolistic practices; and global financial markets got a boost from Pfizer’s revelation that its Covid-19 vaccination may be super-effective. Breakingviews columnists around the world weigh in on both developing stories.
