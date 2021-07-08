China market regulator asks E-commerce platforms to rid of fake quality report sellers

Slideshow ( 2 images )

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s market regulator said on Thursday it had asked E-commerce platform firms including Alibaba’s Taobao and Pinduoduo to immediately remove online shops that sell false quality reports on their platforms.

The regulator has also asked local regulators in Shanghai municipality and Zhejiang province where Pinduoduo and Alibaba locate their headquarters in respectively to carry out inspections on quality testing institutions, the State Administration of Market Regulation said in a statement.