FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 20, 2018 / 8:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China to launch financial innovation schemes in Chongqing, Zhejiang

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China financial regulators said on Friday it will launch pilots schemes on innovations around financial standards in the city of Chongqing and the province of Zhejiang.

The schemes will “explore new models and new experience” to regulate systemically important financial institutions and financial infrastructures in the two regions, according to an online statement released by the People’s Bank of China.

The central bank will examine the results of the schemes in the fourth quarter of 2020, it said.

Reporting By Beijing monitoring desk; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.