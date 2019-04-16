China's regulator to crack down on illegal margin financing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator aims to crack down resolutely on illegal margin financing activities and maintain order in capital markets following media reports that a margin lender in the southern province of Hainan had run away with investors’ money.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission urged investors to stay away from gray-market margin lenders, which are not licensed to conduct securities businesses and are sometimes involved in illegal activities, it said in a statement.

The regulator issued the statement in response to media reports that Hainan Beigefu Technology Co, a margin lender, had taken off with investors’ funds.

The regulator said it was closely monitoring the case and would cooperate with the police in their investigations.