China FX regulator fines JD.com's Chinabank Payments for illegal FX transfer

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The Beijing office of China’s foreign exchange regulator issued a 29.43 million yuan fine on Chinabank Payments, a unit fully owned by the e-commerce company JD.com (JD.O), for illegally transferring foreign currencies from onshore to overseas.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said in a statement published on its website, without giving further details.

JD.com did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.