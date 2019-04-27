China's securities regulator says has not changed rules for IPO review

FILE PHOTO - An advertising board (L) showing a Chinese stone lion is pictured near an entrance to the headquarters (R) of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), in Beijing, China, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said on Saturday that it had not adjusted any policies on reviewing company applications for initial share offering.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement published on its website that it will continue to strictly control the access to capital market and enhance market anticipation to better serve high-quality development of the real economy.

Bloomberg reported on Friday that China was speeding up and simplifying the review process for IPOs, in an effort to improve company financing channels.