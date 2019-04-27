China's securities regulator says has not changed rules for IPO review

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said on Saturday that it had not adjusted any policies on reviewing company applications for initial share offering.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement published on its website that it will continue to strictly control the access to capital market and enhance market anticipation to better serve high-quality development of the real economy.
Bloomberg reported on Friday that China was speeding up and simplifying the review process for IPOs, in an effort to improve company financing channels.
