China regulator condemns Luckin Coffee financial misconduct, says will investigate

FILE PHOTO: A deliveryman walks past a closed Luckin Coffee store at Sanlitun, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China February 7, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator said on Friday it strongly condemns financial misconduct by Luckin Coffee.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) also said in a statement it will investigate the issue according to the law and resolutely crack down on securities fraud activities.

Shares of Luckin Coffee Inc (LK.O) sank as much as 81% on Thursday after the Chinese coffee chain said an internal investigation had shown that its chief operating officer and other employees fabricated sales transactions.